ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland Board of School Directors has announced it will hold a special public meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, to fill the vacancy left after Jarrett Coleman resigned in December.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Parkland Administration Center at 1210 Springhouse Road in Allentown.

The school board says it intends to appoint former School Board Director Robert Bold to fill the vacancy.

Bold does not intend to run for school board in 2023, when six Parkland School Board seats will be on the ballot for election, according to the announcement.

“The plan is for Mr. Bold to serve for the remainder of the year until the six School Board Directors are elected during the regular election process in 2023. By doing this, the School Board stays nonpartisan and stands to benefit from Mr. Bold’s knowledge as a result of his long and dedicated history on the Parkland School Board. The Board encourages anyone eligible and interested in running for the Parkland School Board in the upcoming election to do so by following the regular election procedure,” said Carol Facchiano, President of Parkland’s school board.

The board also provided a background for Bold, reproduced in its entirety below.

About Robert Bold

Robert “Bob” Bold started serving on the Parkland Board of School Directors in December 1999 after retiring from a 30-year teaching career in the Allentown School District. During his tenure on the Parkland School Board, Bob served as President of the Board 5 times and Vice President 3 times. He was on the Academics, Arts and Athletics Committee 6 times, the Building & Grounds Committee 10 times (4 of them as the Chair) and the Personnel & Finance Committee 4 times (1 of them as the Chair). As President of the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit Board of Directors from 2009-2019, Bob regularly reported on activities and priorities that served students with special needs, always supporting equity endeavors. Bob is a true advocate for public education and served as the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Legislative Liaison for Region 8 from 2007-2019. He served on the Lehigh Career & Technical Center’s Joint Operating Committee from 2002-2019. In 2009, Bob was designated a Master School Board Director by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for demonstrating exceptional accomplishments in attaining the goals of effective governance and meeting the needs of students for the 21st century through educational excellence and equity of all students. In 2011, Bob helped form the Parkland School District Education Foundation and continued to serve as the School Board Liaison to the Education Foundation for 6 years. In 2018, the Parkland Education Association (Parkland Teachers Union) honored him with its first Friend of Education Award for always putting children first and supporting the administration and educators in the Parkland School District. In April 2021, Marie Maritch resigned from the School Board. At that time, it was determined that during an election year, it made sense to let the election process play out without any endorsement of potential candidates. Therefore, the Board decided to select Robert Bold, noting that he was not going to run for elected office that year. With an appointment in 2023, Robert Bold would fill a similar need for the Parkland School Board as he did in 2021.