SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District will continue to provide virtual and hybrid options to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Richard Sniscak said Tuesday.
"We've been able to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus in the school setting," Sniscak said during a virtual school board meeting. "We have not seen spread from staff to staff, staff to student, student to student, or student to staff."
Sniscak's comments were made in response to remarks submitted by Kelly Sullivan, a parent in the Lehigh County district.
Sullivan said state guidelines indicate the district should go entirely virtual, instead of offering the hybrid option of in-class and online learning. Sullivan also asked that the board vote on how the district provides education during the pandemic.
Sniscak said students have an all-virtual option now and can switch between that program and hybrid sessions. He said the district will remain flexible.
As for guidelines suggested by the Pennsylvania departments of education and health, "it is not a mandate," he said.
The board met twice Tuesday, starting with a reorganization meeting at 7 p.m.
David Kennedy took over as temporary president for about two minutes as Hein was voted in as president, and Carol Facchiano took Hein's former position as vice president. Both selections were unanimous.
Hein succeeds Lisa Roth as head of the board. Hein thanked Roth, who noted that "this last year has been especially been quite tricky" during the pandemic.
"Hopefully, it will get a bit more normal," Facchiano said. The board's regular business meeting followed the election of Hein and Facchiano.
As board president, Hein will oversee the process of replacing Sniscak, who announced in October that he would retire next year.
The board also approved the retirement of Tracy E. Smith on Tuesday. Smith, assistant to the superintendent for operations, will retire after the current school year.
"She has just been a tremendous asset," Sniscak said. He added that she helped Parkland to stay flexible during the pandemic and promoted literacy in the district.
During the routine approval of payment of bills, board members Robert Cohen and Patrick Foose noted, as they have earlier, that their vote did not indicate support for payments for cyber charter schools.
The privately run online programs, funded by taxpayer dollars, have drawn criticism from the boards of many public schools.
The next Parkland School Board meeting will be a workshop at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15, followed by a regular meeting at 8 p.m.