S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Parkland School District is closed Thursday after a threat against one of its schools.

The threat was received Wednesday evening through a Safe2Say message, and "threatened the health, safety and welfare of students and staff at Orefield Middle School," according to an email sent to families and 69 News.

District administrators and South Whitehall police deemed the threat concerning, and despite investigating all night, they decided to close the middle school on Thursday, the superintendent said.

Ultimately administrators decided to close all schools since the bus parking garage is so close to the middle school, and they wouldn't be able to provide transportation.

"I want to be clear that the person responsible for this threat will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," the superintendent said in the email message.

South Whitehall Police Chief Glen Dorney said his department is actively working the investigation, and they hope to have an update later in the day.