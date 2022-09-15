S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Thursday night heard early plans for a new Parkland School District building.
Parkland is looking to potentially build a new district operations center, which is currently housed at the Troxell building.
Sketch plans were presented for the commission's input during Thursday's meeting. When a sketch plan is presented, the commission does not act, but it instead offers suggestions and thoughts to prospective applicants.
The plan calls for construction on the district's 8.07-acre lot at 2619 Stadium Drive. Officials said the new two-story building would comprise 39,295 square feet and eventually provide 90 parking spaces.
Uses for the new space include housing dry goods for food services to be distributed throughout the district, displays from different functions such as plays, sports uniforms and IT operations, among other others. The building would also contain receiving areas for deliveries, and 30-35 employees are expected to work there.
Township officials suggested the plans include adequate stormwater management, sidewalks and buffers for the new construction.
When asked about the project's timeline, district officials said they hoped to bid the project next spring with 14 months of construction to follow.
At Thursday night's meeting, the planning commission also reviewed a sketch plan for a 90-space truck parking area offered by Triple Net Investments CI LLC.