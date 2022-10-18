High school students took a cue from the Food Network to put their culinary skills to the test.

Parkland High School held its Chopped Challenge Tuesday.

The event was inspired by the popular TV competition show "Chopped."

Students were given a variety of ready-to-eat military meals that they had to turn into gourmet meals.

They whipped up appetizers, an entree and dessert. Each of the dishes was then scored by a panel of judges.

"I think it's really cool that they see that they can than do something really fun in school and promote school spirit and really just get everybody together," said Parkland High School teacher Andrea Ruch.

Parkland teamed up with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for the competition.