The Parkland School District is set to fully reopen Monday following a threat that shut down in-person learning at all schools Thursday and Friday.

School officials released the following information to all district families Sunday evening:

"All Parkland Schools will operate on a normal schedule for Monday, September 12, 2022. Law enforcement continues to investigate the Safe2Say threat toward Orefield Middle School from last week.

"District personnel, along with law enforcement, completed a sweep of Orefield Middle School on Friday and completed an inspection of all school transportation vehicles. This was done as an extra precaution. Additionally, South Whitehall Township Police, Upper Macungie Township Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide an increased police presence throughout Monday at our schools. Our number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. We are confident in our safety efforts.

"Thank you for your continued support and understanding. We will continue to communicate updates into the investigation as more information becomes available. In order to assist you during this difficult time, we are providing information that may help you support your child(ren) at home while discussing a return to school."

Local authorities are investigating the threat with the FBI.

All Parkland schools were closed Thursday and remote-only learning was conducted on Friday.

Even though the threat was directed at Orefield Middle School, Parkland ended up closing all of its schools because the district's bus depot is at Orefield, and drivers were told not to come in for their safety.

Authorities have yet to describe the nature of the threat or whether a suspect has been identified.

On Friday, South Whitehall Police said that "there was a specific time frame provided in the threat and that has passed."