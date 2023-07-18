S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors approved nine policy amendments Tuesday night at the administration center.
Some amendments involved home education programs. This included the responsibility of maintaining appropriate records in accordance with law. The changes include the filing of a notarized affidavit indicating adults living in the home have not been conducted of criminal offenses.
Other additions involve rules governing home education programs that have been determined to be out of compliance. In the case of non-compliance, the changes approved Tuesday night prohibit the supervisor of the home education program from supervising such a program for that child for the next 12 months.
Still other revisions focus on students who are experiencing homelessness, are in foster care or experiencing other educational instability.
Contracts
In other news, the board OK'd a contract with Eastern Industries for placement of a practicum student in the university's school nurse practicum course.
In addition, directors approved also an agreement with Mid-Atlantic Rehabilitation Services to provide mental health assessments via the middle school and high school student assistance programs.
Capacity issues
Finally, Superintendent Mark Madson indicated the administration would not make a recommendation to address capacity issues at the high school and middle schools at Tuesday night's meeting. The district has been reviewing options offered by RLPS Architects, who the district hired to study the issue.
"We're really hopeful that we're really close to bringing that (recommendation) to the board and the community," Madson said.
Madson said the recommendation could come at the board's next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 15.