ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors during its Tuesday night meeting approved a 2021-22 proposed budget that would not raise taxes on property owners.
John Vignone, director of business administration for the district, said during the directors' workshop meeting that the $201 million spending plan includes a roughly $4.5 million deficit. To cover the shortfall, the administration is proposing to tap the district's $44.1 million unassigned fund balance.
Total expenditures in the proposed 2021-22 budget are expected to increase by 4.51% as compared to the current budget. Salary increases occupy the largest dollar amount in the difference — $3.98 million — reflecting a 4.54% increase. Salaries encompass the highest percentage of the overall budget at 45.54%.
"The largest part of your budget is instruction," said Vignone. "That makes sense. You are instructing children. So the largest part of any school district budget should be instruction and then all the services supporting those people."
Another cost driver are benefits to employees to the tune of $1.7 million. That's a 3% increase but also comprises the budget's second largest category overall at 29%.
One category that saw an 18% hike was purchased services. Parkland defines these expenses to include increased tuition costs for charter schools, cyber charter schools, Lehigh County Technical Institute, private and residential schools and other educational institutions. It also includes increased costs for special education transportation. The district is proposing to spend $16.3 million next school year here, which is an 18.3% hike from 2020-21. However, the total amount of the category is only 8.1% of the overall budget.
A press release issued by the district Tuesday night stated that cyber/cyber charter school funding reform remains a priority, as district payments to such schools continue to rise while the schools have also received substantial federal funds to help mitigate learning loss in the past year due to the pandemic.
The press release also indicated that the budget includes a board-endorsed plan for capital improvement projects which include renovations at Schnecksville Elementary School, the reconstruction of the bus garage which burned down in 2018, improving the parent pickup area at Parkway Manor Elementary School, and various roofing, bus and technology purchases. Planning for a Kratzer Elementary School addition to accommodate children who enroll from the proposed Ridge Farm Development in South Whitehall Township is also underway.
During their regular board meeting later in the evening, the board formally advanced the proposed budget, which keeps the current millage rate of 15.71. Directors now have another 30 days before they must approve a final budget.
Other business
In other news, directors approved a contract with Emmaus-based TWG Security for the purchase of 28 security cameras and accompanying software. TWG will receive $94,667.15 for the deal.
The board also reappointed C. Steven Miller, Esq., to the post of solicitor and Buckno Lisicky and Co. to serve as the district's auditors.