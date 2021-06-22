ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Parkland Superintendent Richard Sniscak attended his final board meeting Tuesday as leader of the 12-school, 9,500-student school district.
Sniscak is retiring this month after 26 years with Parkland and 37 years in education. He worked first in the Allentown School District. He has been a teacher, coach and administrator, serving as superintendent since 2011.
"I always considered it an honor of the first order to represent this school district as superintendent," Sniscak said in his farewell. "Thank you for this wonderful experience."
The superintendent thanked educators who guided him in his youth, setting the tone for his own career. Sniscak, 58, said success results from building and sustaining relationships.
"People first follow the person, and then the plan," is how he defined his theory of leadership.
"My view for the Parkland School District was one of continuous improvement" in all aspects, he said.
His departure was greeted with a standing ovation at the district headquarters and thanks from the board.
Board member Robert Cohen commended Sniscak's team approach and how he shared credit for Parkland's successes.
"I never heard you say, 'Look what I did,'" Cohen said. "I only heard you say, 'Look at what we accomplished.'"
"Mr. Sniscak has done very well in everything he has done," board member Robert Bold said, as his colleagues took turns thanking the superintendent.
Parkland is losing a combined 81 years of senior leadership this year. Director of Business Administration John Vignone is retiring in September after 15 years in the district and 44 total.
Vignone presented his final budget Tuesday. The 2021-22 spending plan totals $201 million, with no tax increase for the second straight year.
The millage remains at 15.71. Vignone said the district's financial prospects remain strong, though state-mandated payments to charter schools are unpredictable.
The board approved the budget unanimously.
Mark Madson, formerly of Nazareth Area School District, will succeed Sniscak, and Leslie Frisbie of the Northwestern Lehigh district will follow Vignone.
Two district parents commented to the board from the pro and con sides of the mask-wearing debate, even as Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate expires for the state on June 28. The school year ended June 11.
Two other district residents who say they have grandchildren in the district asked the board to make sure that "critical race theory" is not taught explicitly or hidden somewhere in the curriculum.
"We do not teach and will not teach critical race theory," board President David Hein said. He added that none of Pennsylvania's 500-plus school districts teach the concept.
The school board's next meeting will be July 27 at 7 p.m.