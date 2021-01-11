On Monday, conservative social media app Parler apparently went offline after Amazon said it would no longer host the site.
The company claims Parler didn't do a good enough job policing posts that incite violence and crime, including riots at the Capitol last week. Parler's disappearance comes on the heels of Twitter banning President Trump's account.
"It's not just limited to the president. They're banning all types of conservatives who have views different from Twitter or Facebook or Google. That's terrible," said Rabbi Aryeh Spero, a conservative commentator based in the Lehigh Valley.
Spero called the bans thoroughly un-American conduct. "Speech that they [Twitter] do like, they allow. Speech that they don't like, they don't allow," he said.
Jeremy Littau, a professor of communications and journalism at Lehigh University, supports social media companies towing a harder line. He said Twitter banning Trump was the right decision but one that wasn't made overnight.
"These platforms have realized they've become portals for misinformation," Littau said.
Littau said social media companies have tried different approaches to combat misinformation from spreading and although the companies aren't really bound by free speech laws, tried to make themselves places for open expression.
"I'm a free speech person. I've worked in journalism; I teach this stuff. But I think any time you've got somebody who is openly using a platform as a wedge, in American society for purposes of propaganda, inciting violence, he's been flagged enough times, I don't care what your ideology is, the minute you start making threats of violence and encouraging your supporters to do the same, I don't think these platforms have any reason to want to keep that around."
"They can believe what they want. I don't think he incited a riot, I don't. But if they do, they can limit their censorship to those particular statements," Rabbi Spero said.