ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A construction company announced Wednesday that it will be building more than 100 apartments at a mostly empty office building on Hamilton Street in Allentown.

Serfass Construction Co. Inc. said in a news release it was retained by DLP Capital to construct 118 luxury apartments in the 350,000-square-foot office building. The project involves the conversion of five floors of the eight-story building into a mixed-use residential community, the company said.

The building, now called Dream Grand Plaza, is in the city's central business district, at 835 Hamilton Street in Allentown.

The multifamily component of the development will have resort-style amenities, including media rooms for entertainment, a fitness center, a dog wash for pet owners, and a package room to streamline deliveries, according to the news release.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside DLP Capital on this exciting project," said Matthias Fenstermacher, Vice President of Serfass Construction Co. Inc. "Our team is dedicated to creating exceptional living spaces that exceed expectations. Together with DLP Capital, we will bring this vision to life and set a new standard for living in Allentown."

"Allentown has been undergoing a renaissance of economic activity, with the vitality downtown attracting new businesses, residents, and visitors alike," added Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital. "Dream Grand Plaza will be at the forefront, offering the epitome of modern apartment living in a very central location-and offering area workforces great options for a dynamic live-work environment."