North Ott Street water main break

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are repairing a water main break in Allentown Friday afternoon.

The Lehigh County Authority said crews responded to an 8-inch water main break in the 200 block of North Ott Street. Customers in the area will experience a water service interruption while repairs are being made, the LCA said.

The road is closed. The LCA said it estimates crews will complete repairs by 9 p.m. Friday.

