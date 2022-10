LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- A stretch of the Northeast Extension will be closed for construction next week.

Officials say the highway will be closed in both directions between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges.

The closure will start Friday night, October 14th and last for about 55 hours.

Crews will demolish a bridge and replace it with a "superstructure" that is being built nearby.

Detours will be in place using routes 22 and 33 and Interstate 80.