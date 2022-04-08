LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists of closures on the Turnpike.
The commission said in a release the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will be closed in both directions on Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County.
The release said crews will be removing bridge beams at two locations. The first bridge, which carries Cassel Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A45.95 in Lehigh County; the second bridge, which carries Vera Cruz Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A49.67, also in Lehigh County.
Single lane closures and traffic stops may occur April 9 during the nighttime hours to prepare for the closures. State police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted interchanges to help drivers. Message signs will be placed for information on closures and detours.
The commission gave the following detours:
Northbound Detour
- Exit at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44. Take State Route 663 north to State Route 309 north to Interstate 78 west, then to State Route 309 north. Follow to U.S. Route 22 west or Tilghman Street west. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56.
Southbound Detour
- Exit at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56. Take U.S. Route 22 east to State Route 309 south to Interstate 78 east. Then follow to State Route 309 south to State Route 663 south. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44.
To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, use one of these resources:
ON THE TURNPIKE
- 511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories
- Waze Smartphone App: real-time alerts from other drivers
- Digital Message Signs: more than 100 boards along the Turnpike
ON THE WEB
BY PHONE
- 511: dial from any PA roadway for local travel information
- Pennsylvania Turnpike Customer Assistance Center: 1-800-331-3414, Monday through Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. (Outside U.S., please call 717-831-7601)