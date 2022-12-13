Patients battling cancer received a little holiday cheer Tuesday evening, after organizers at LVHN’s Cancer Center partnered with a local non-profit to celebrate Christmas and to support those in need.

Volunteers and medical staff at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute held a holiday party for families, friends, and more than 50 patients to enjoy an evening of festivities without having to worry about cancer.

“We have about 60 families that we invite, and patients and their families we invite for a holiday dinner,” said Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Ranju Gupta.

One person in particular, Deanna Bedics is at the heart of all this goodness. Bedics who was once a cancer patient herself started the Pink Pumpkins Coins 4 Chemo nonprofit to hold events and fundraisers in support of patients going through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

“We want to make sure everyday household needs are met, I don't want patients choosing between whether or not to get their medicine or put food in their freezer,” said Pink Pumpkins Coins 4 Chemo Founder Deanna Bedics.

“It means a lot to us that they can put in a program like this, and for all the donations that have been given out over the years to make this possible,” said Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute Patient Maggie Brinker.

During the event patients got to take home hot meals, pick out presents for family members, and take pictures with Santa.

“It feels great, I love that Santa was here because I'm always sick or in the hospital so I don't have the time to take my kids to do that,” said Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute Patient Genesis Roman.

Bedics says the number one thing that cancer patients need is support on the road to recovery.

“It's all about the comradery, my main goal is for everyone to know they don't have to fight alone,” said Bedics.