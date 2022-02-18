HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's new state legislative maps are coming under renewed scrutiny.
A top House Republican wants the Supreme Court to reject the map that was recently approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission.
He says it creates unnecessary splits in eight municipalities, including Allentown, which he says hurts the Hispanic community. He wants it to revert back to two districts that were approved in the 2012 map.
But Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk doesn't have to be a math genius to know this.
"Three voices in Harrisburg, three voices talking about the importance of Allentown and the needs of our city, that is better than two," he said in his City Hall office.
In the newly-approved State House redistricting map, Allentown picked up a third district, giving the city three seats.
But Victor Martinez says it doesn't add up for people like him.
"The problem is we are looking for representation," he said.
The Allentown radio station owner recently testified on the issue to the state.
While happy for the city's added seat, he says it hurts chances for a minority to be elected in a city with a 54% Latino population.
"It's diluting our vote between those three, it took away our opportunity to elect a Latino candidate," he said.
State Rep. Michael Schlossberg, who represents a large chunk of Allentown, disagrees. He says the new district, the 22nd, which includes parts of center city and the east side, is 53% Hispanic.
"It's harder to beat an incumbent. You have a brand-new open seat that is majority Hispanic. In my mind that is a pretty good scenario to have Hispanic representation in Harrisburg," he said.
As for Mayor Tuerk, the more voices for the city the better, but he's hopeful some diversity will be mixed in.
"We have someone in Harrisburg that understands unique challenges faced by our communities, that is the ideal situation," Tuerk said.