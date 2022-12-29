BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - The passenger in an SUV died after a fiery crash in Northampton County Wednesday night.

Bushkill Township police officers were sent to a one-car crash with entrapment in the 100 block of E. Moorestown Road (Route 512) at Broad Road shortly before 6 p.m., according to a news release from township police.

A driver and front-seat passenger were in an SUV that struck the end of a guiderail, left the roadway and came to rest against a tree, where it caught fire, police said. The driver was able to be pulled from the vehicle as it became engulfed in flames.

Police said efforts to remove the passenger were unsuccessful.

The driver was transported to a local hospital via ambulance with unknown injuries.

The 80-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The roadway was closed until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Further information will be released by the Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is requested to contact the Bushkill Township Police at 610-759-9588.