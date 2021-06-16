HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport saw a big jump in passenger traffic last month.
71,512 passengers used LVIA last month, a 445.6 percent increase from May 2020 when 13,107 people used the airport, according to a news release from the Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority.
“Industry experts predicted a resurgence, but the pace has certainly been faster than those projections. After all the impacts airports experienced during the pandemic, the heavy volume of passengers is a welcome sight to see,” said LNAA Executive Director Thomas R. Stoudt.
Delta reported a passenger traffic increase of 3,793%, United jumped 2,106%, Allegiant moved up 283%, and American finished 245% ahead of last May, according to the LNAA.
The LNAA is advising all passengers departing between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to arrive at least two hours (industry standard) before their morning flight to ensure processing through the TSA checkpoint in enough time to reach their gate for on-time boarding. The TSA checkpoint opens at 3:30 a.m. daily.
“We are anticipating an extremely busy summer travel season over the next few months as airline capacity is back to pre-pandemic levels. Passengers should allow for extra time at the TSA Checkpoint when using ABE to the ensure a more enjoyable experience during this period of increased activity,” said Stoudt.
18.1 million pounds of air cargo was processed through Lehigh Valley International Airport last month, a decline of 15.34% from May 2020.