HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The increase in the number of passengers coming through Lehigh Valley International Airport continues after a sluggish 2020.
88,528 passengers flew through LVIA last month, a 238.9 percent increase from June 2020, according to a news release from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority. In 2020, only 78,851 passengers used Lehigh Valley International Airport from June through August, the LNAA said.
Delta reported a passenger traffic increase of 2,151%, United jumped 298%, Allegiant moved up 183%, and American finished 118% ahead of last June, according to the LNAA.
"The airport industry didn’t anticipate such a quick surge, but it’s a fantastic feeling to see the influx of travelers,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, LNAA.
The LNAA is advising all passengers departing between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time to ensure processing through the TSA checkpoint so they don’t miss their flight. The TSA checkpoint opens at 3:30 a.m. daily at LVIA.
“Like airports across the country, we recommend that you allow plenty of time for check-in and security screening. Arriving early can be the difference between boarding or missing your flight,” said Stoudt.
20,097,501 pounds of air cargo was processed through Lehigh Valley International Airport last month, an increase of 32.4% from June 2020.