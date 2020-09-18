HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The pandemic continues to take a toll on Lehigh Valley International Airport's bottom line.
Passenger traffic at the airport last month was down more than 70 percent compared to a year ago.
Of the airlines that fly in and out of LVIA, United was hit the hardest. United has seen its passenger numbers drop by nearly 95 percent. Delta isn't far behind at 84 percent.
The airport's cargo business remains relatively robust. Nearly 15 million pounds of air cargo went through the airport last month.
That's a decrease of less than six percent from a year ago.