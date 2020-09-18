Lehigh Valley International Airport

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The pandemic continues to take a toll on Lehigh Valley International Airport's bottom line.

Passenger traffic at the airport last month was down more than 70 percent compared to a year ago.

Of the airlines that fly in and out of LVIA, United was hit the hardest. United has seen its passenger numbers drop by nearly 95 percent. Delta isn't far behind at 84 percent.

The airport's cargo business remains relatively robust. Nearly 15 million pounds of air cargo went through the airport last month.

That's a decrease of less than six percent from a year ago.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.