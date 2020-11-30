ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The victim of a shooting earlier this month in Allentown may have been saved by two passersby who found the man lying in the street and bleeding badly from his gunshot wound, according to police.
Allentown police arrested Cristian A. Ortiz during a traffic stop Thanksgiving Day in connection with the Nov. 11 shooting in the area of North Penn and Mary streets. The 30-year-old faces assault and endangerment charges in connection with the shooting and additional charges as a result of the traffic stop.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 11, police were dispatched to a hospital for a gunshot victim, who was shot in the left leg and had lost a great deal of blood, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities said the man needed “multiple medical procedures” to save his life as a result of the injury, according to court records.
The victim spoke with investigators days later and reported that he’d been arguing with Ortiz the day of the shooting, when Ortiz allegedly pulled a handgun and shot him at close range. The victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound just above the knee.
Court records do not indicate how the two men may have known each other.
Police said two men found the victim bleeding on the street and took him to the hospital.
About 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, an Allentown police detective spotted Ortiz walk out of a Walgreens in the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue and get into a car that headed west on Hanover Avenue. Authorities had previously issued a warrant for Ortiz's arrest.
Police stopped the car at East Howe Street and Hanover Avenue, where they took Ortiz into custody. After he was ordered out of the vehicle, Ortiz allegedly yelled at the driver, “Fat boy, tell them the book bag is yours,” according to court records.
On the front passenger floor, police found a black backpack. The driver gave police permission to search the car and promptly informed them that the backpack was not his.
Inside the bag, authorities allegedly found a stolen 9mm handgun with a 30-round extended clip and another 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. Each gun had a live round in the chamber.
Police allege they also found 50 grams of suspected fentanyl in the bag and $1,002 in Ortiz’s pants pocket.
Ortiz, of West Allen Street, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting. After the traffic stop, police charged him with receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, drug possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned Ortiz hours after his arrest, setting bail at a combined $200,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.