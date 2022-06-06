Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne, D-Allentown

The race to be the Republican nominee for state Senate in the 16th district is over.

Longtime incumbent Pat Browne has conceded, according to the Morning Call.

69 News reached out to Browne Monday morning, but has not yet gotten a response.

Browne lost by just 19 votes out of more than 34,000 cast, to newcomer Jarrett Coleman.

Browne, the chairman of the powerful Senate appropriations committee, had been holding out as counties tallied votes, including mail-in ballots.

The new 16th Senate district covers parts of Lehigh and Bucks counties.

