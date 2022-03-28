"50 years ago when we came back from Vietnam we didn't get a lot of recognition and so it's important at least now for some recognition and a thank you," said Vietnam War veteran Tom Roney.
That is something Sen. Pat Toomey has been on a mission to change throughout his political career.
"Because it was an unpopular war, because of the political decisions many Americans disagreed with and tragically a lot of folks took it out on the veterans," Toomey said.
Toomey helped pass legislation making March 29 officially Vietnam War Veterans Day.
"It was the right day, because it marks the anniversary of the withdrawal of the last American combat troops from Vietnam," Toomey said.
And to help right a wrong, Toomey was on hand to personally thank and hand out a veteran's pin to about 150 Vietnam veterans living in the Lehigh Valley.
"It's just one way that the United States can say thank you for your service," Toomey said.
And for those who served and received the pin, many felt it was a long time coming, but better late than never.
"There's about 2.2 million that served in Vietnam and 800,000 are still alive, so we are an aging population, so it's good to get it now rather than posthumously," Roney said.