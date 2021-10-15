BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A bomb scare forced the evacuation of the emergency department at St. Luke's University Hospital's Fountain Hill campus Friday morning for about two hours.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the ER was evacuated and authorities were contacted," said Steven Andrews, St. Luke's director of marketing.
St. Luke's said a patient brought to the emergency department by ambulance just after 8 a.m. had what they described as a pipe bomb in their possession.
The device was evaluated by the ATF and ruled to be stable and no threat.
However, for a two-hour period protocol had the emergency department had to be evacuated and any incoming trauma patients were diverted to other local hospitals.
"No injuries. No issues. Everyone got out," Andrews said.
Only the emergency department was affected during the incident; no other parts of the hospital were impacted. St. Luke's cannot say how many or if any trauma patients had to be diverted.
The identity of the patient and why they had the device are not yet known.