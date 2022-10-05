ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patients and staff participated in a talent show at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Allentown.

The staff entertained their young patients, their families and friends. On Sept. 30, in observance of National Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, about ten acts entertained more than 100 guests at a party that also featured pizza, ice cream, a disc jockey and dancing, according to a news release from Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Children treated at the hospital’s Children's Cancer and Multipurpose Infusion Center participated in the event. Both staff and some of the kids demonstrated their talents by singing, dancing and telling jokes, LVHN said.

LVHN said the performances included J. Nathan Hagstrom, MD, Physician-in-Chief of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, singing and playing the guitar.

“This gives our young patients who are battling diseases like cancer and sickle cell a way to see the hospital and their caregivers in a different light and have some fun,” Hagstrom said.

LVHN includes 13 hospital campuses: four in Allentown, two in Bethlehem, one in Easton, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton, two in Pottsville, one in Lehighton and one in Dickson City.