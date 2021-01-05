Patricia Mulqueen

A Lehigh Valley woman who has been an attorney and prosecutor in Lehigh and Northampton counties for more than 20 years said Tuesday she is running to be a Lehigh County common pleas judge.

Patricia Fuentes Mulqueen announced her candidacy for judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Lehigh County.

Mulqueen said she would continue her work protecting local families and the constitutional rights of all citizens as judge.

Mulqueen has worked for the last 13 years as a Northampton County assistant district attorney where she currently serves as chief deputy district attorney. She leads the Violent Crime Unit and has served as Chief of the Drug Unit. 

Mulqueen is a Republican who will cross-file for both the Republican and Democrat nominations. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

