SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Salisbury Township police are warning drivers about more road work and traffic issues on Tuesday.
Workers are paving Broadway near E. Emmaus Avenue and E. Susquehanna Street.
Police said they hope to ease some of the congestion and traffic issues that drivers saw Monday, but they still expect delays.
Heavy traffic was reported Monday, and police said their officers were having trouble responding to calls.
School buses were also delayed.
Township police have been working with the school district to figure out a plan for Tuesday.