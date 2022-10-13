ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of the defendants convicted in the sweeping public corruption probe of Allentown City Hall several years ago is appealing to the nation's highest court.

Scott Allinson, co-defendant of former Mayor Ed Pawlowski, is asking the Supreme Court to review rulings by the lower courts.

Back in 2018, Allinson was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after he was convicted of bribery and conspiracy charges. He was allowed out on bail while he appeals.

Prosecutors said Allinson worked to funnel campaign donations to Pawlowski in exchange for promises of legal work.

But Allinson's filing to the Supreme Court argues that prosecutors failed to show any link between the prospect of legal work and campaign contributions.

Pawlowski is serving a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison.