BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem city hall area is getting a facelift this season that will serve as an interactive Instagram-worthy space for people visiting Payrow Plaza during the holidays.

"At the beginning of each year, the committee reconvenes, and then we start planning so yeah, it takes a whole year of planning. It's hard to believe we're here already," said Chamber Initiatives Senior Vice President Tammy Wendling.

To add to those traditions the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Citizens Christmas City Committee to bring upgrades to the plaza that will include a long-awaited 15-foot star and thousands of new ecofriendly LED lights that will outline the library and rotunda.

"We have a lot of new initiatives this year. We have a 15-foot illuminated star that's coming in. We also have some added decor here in the plaza where people will get to see it lit up at the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday," said Wendling.

Chamber Assistant Vice President Brittany Ciardi says the new additions are just the start of a growing Christmas tradition in the plaza.

"So, we really want to expand Christmas all along the city of Bethlehem. We really love to welcome the community to be a part of that and we are just starting here with the big star with the expansion of the library and we want to continue bringing in the community," said Ciardi.

In anticipation for the Bethlehem's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday, the public will also get to see an unveiling of this year's holiday trellis with custom ornaments and a chance to meet Santa.