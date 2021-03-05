U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. | A Phillipsburg, N.J., man is facing robbery charges in connection with a gunpoint stick-up at a Lehigh County motel last month.
Upper Saucon Township police charged Jermaine M. Floyd, of Brainard Street, with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property following the Feb. 15 robbery at the Knights Inn motel. Authorities arrested the 37-year-old on Tuesday.
Township police were dispatched to the motel at 4942 Route 309 shortly after 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunpoint robbery. A woman there told police that Floyd allegedly came to her room, held her and her sister at gunpoint and robbed her of $700, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim reported that she’d known Floyd for seven years and provided police with a Facebook photo of the alleged robber. The women told authorities that Floyd was with another man they didn’t know. After the robbery, the two men fled in their vehicle.
Police issued a warrant for Floyd’s arrest. Court records do not indicate whether authorities have identified the other man.
District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned him late Tuesday afternoon, setting bail at $20,000. Floyd was released from custody on Thursday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 8.