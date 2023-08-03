EASTON, Pa. – See what all of the fuzz is about this weekend in downtown Easton.

Peach Day, celebrating one of summer’s most popular fruits, returns to the Easton Farmers' Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Locally grown yellow and white freestone peaches, donut peaches and nectarines (the peach’s fuzz-less sibling) will be available for purchase from Scholl Orchards and Phillips Farm, according to a news release.

Cabbage Throw Farm will offer organic peaches, and bulk specials will be available while supplies last for those who wish to can summer’s goodness or make preserves or baked goods to share with friends and family.

Additionally, EFM’s bakeries will be serving up handmade peach pies, tarts, strudel and pastries. Market-goers also will find healthful peach salads, peach sangria and other fresh creations at the market.

Regular vendor Porch Tea will feature an array of creative teas including Jackalope Brunch (peach, cantaloupe, whiskey chips), Cheeky-Bum-Looker (peach turmeric), Don’t Pyssop on my Head and Tell me It’s Raining (peach hyssop), Smoove Hindu (peach tulsi), Bleach (blueberry peach) and Pinger (peach ginger). Another EFM regular, Zekraft, will offer peach crepes.

Nesting Box Creamery (a featured guest vendor) will offer three ice cream flavors: peach, peach streusel and peach cheesecake in addition to peach sundaes and peach milkshakes. Quarts of peach ice cream will be available to go.

DEAL, a Grateful Dead inspired band, will perform 10 a.m. to noon as part of the EFM’s results live music series sponsored by Martin Guitar.

Guest vendors for the day will include Heart Beet Studios, Daughter of the Charm, Earthen Goat, Urban BohoChic Jewelry and new vendor Airmidian Herbal Remedies. Peachy-keen EFM merchandise specials will also be available.

Holding the title of America’s oldest, continuous open-air market, the Easton Farmers’ Market has been a destination for fresh and locally grown and prepared foods since pre-Revolutionary times.

A program of the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership, the Easton Farmers’ Market, presented by Capital Blue, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday (May-December) at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive.

The EFM features more than 45 vendors in the spacious, outdoor setting bordered by the Delaware and Lehigh rivers. The market moved to Scott Park from its longtime home in Centre Square in 2020 to accommodate COVID-19 health protocols.