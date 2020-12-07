EMMAUS, Pa. - On December 7, 1941 Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor. More than 3,000 Americans were either killed or injured.
Every year, ceremonies commemorating the "day that will live in infamy" are held around the country, including in Hawaii.
But with the global pandemic in full force, many of those ceremonies were changed to adhere to public heath guidance. For example, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial hosted in Hawaii was closed to the public and streamed online.
In Emmaus, Pennsylvania, an event paying tribute to all those impacted by the attack, and to the sole Emmaus native that was in Pearl Harbor on the day of the attack, was not advertised.
"We didn't want to have a large gathering here, so we just did it privately this year, hopefully we'll have many more participants and spectators next year," said William Hildebrant, with the Emmaus Veterans Community.
Though small, it was a touching tribute that highlighted the story of Vincent Reinsmith, who served in the Navy.
Reinsmith was 19 and aboard the USS California when it was struck. He was able to escape from the ship and safely get to shore.
He soon wrote a letter to his family letting them know he was safe and unharmed. But a telegram informing his parents he had been killed in action arrived first.
Reinsmith's letter arrived December 26, about two weeks after the initial telegram. A follow-up telegram confirming Reinsmith was alive arrived on December 31.
"We like to honor our veterans and bring their stories to light," Hildebrant said.
Reinsmith died in 2000.
The Emmaus Veterans Community was recently established as a non-profit and intends on hosting more ceremonies in the future.