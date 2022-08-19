EASTON, Pa. - The renovation project on Easton's Centre Square is affecting downtown businesses.

Pearly Baker's Alehouse is closing for a few weeks as construction ramps up.

The restaurant hopes to open during the first week of September, but one of the owners said it depends on the city's progress with construction.

The owner said sales have been down about 75% since construction started, as foot traffic is down and it's difficult to get to the restaurant.

Outdoor dining is also difficult right now, with the noise and dust from work being done, the restaurant said, so it seemed like a good time to take a break.

The mayor is hopeful the whole renovation project will be done by November, as supply chain issues have delayed the timeline.