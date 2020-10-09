ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has died after being hit by a car in Allentown Thursday night.
Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 11 p.m., according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Montano-Lopez was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street, officials said.
Police say the damaged car that hit him was at the scene, but no one was inside and the occupants had run off. The driver and passenger are both described as young men who were wearing dark clothing, Allentown police said.
The coroner's office and Allentown police are investigating.
Any one with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website (www.allentownpa.gov/police). Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.