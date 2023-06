NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by two different vehicles.

The pedestrian crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of Rising Sun Road and Mauser Street in North Whitehall Township, police say.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

The victim's name has not yet been released.