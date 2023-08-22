ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is dead after being hit by a car that didn't stop in Allentown last week.

Agustin Ibanez-Morales, 58, died late Friday night at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner on Tuesday.

He had been hit by a car the night prior, around 11 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Tilghman and N. Elliger streets in Allentown, authorities said.

Police say they found him lying in the road after a report of a man down. The vehicle that hit him had fled the scene, police said.

The Allentown man died of blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.

Allentown police are investigating the crash.

They're asking anyone with information or potential witnesses to call them at 610-437-7721 or submit information through the Tip411 app.