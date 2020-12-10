HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Lehigh County Thursday morning has died, according to the county coroner's office.

The person was hit shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Race Street and Cascade Drive in Hanover Township, near Lehigh Valley International Airport, said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Lehigh County coroner's office was called to the hospital a little while later, said a deputy coroner.

The striking vehicle stayed on scene after the crash, Branosky said.

Race Street was closed for about two hours between Airport and Willow Brook roads while state police investigated.

Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area during the morning commute.

