ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Part of Hanover Avenue was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Allentown on Saturday.
Police were called to the intersection of Hanover Avenue and Carlisle Street shortly after 2:00 p.m.
Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A damaged SUV was on the sidewalk. It appears the vehicle also hit a fire hydrant and a bus stop sign.
There's no word on whether charges will be filed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Allentown police.