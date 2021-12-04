ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Part of Hanover Avenue was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Allentown on Saturday. 

Police were called to the intersection of Hanover Avenue and Carlisle Street shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A damaged SUV was on the sidewalk. It appears the vehicle also hit a fire hydrant and a bus stop sign.

There's no word on whether charges will be filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Allentown police.

