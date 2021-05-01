NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motor vehicle in Lehigh County. A witness claims the pedestrian was crawling in the road.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Fairview and Clearview Roads in North Whitehall Township.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports 83-year-old Ethel Haas of North Whitehall Township was pronounced dead just after 11:00 p.m.
The Coroner says that Haas was hit by a vehicle in front of a home on Clearview Road in Coplay, North Whitehall Township. A witness says Haas was crawling in the middle of the road when a motor vehicle, traveling from the oncoming lane, hit Haas in the center of the road.
Pennsylvania State Police say that impact caused Haas to be thrown about 15-20 feet, being tossed into the oncoming lane of traffic.
Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 3rd.