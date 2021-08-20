BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A fire truck struck a pedestrian in south Bethlehem on Friday, according to the city police.
The crash happened shortly before 8:45 a.m. at South New and West Third streets.
The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was transported to St. Luke's University Hospital in neighboring Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, for treatment. Police could not provide information about the extent of the victim's injuries.
Police also did not say whether the fire truck was responding to a call at the time of the crash.
West Third Street was closed for a few hours while members of the police department's traffic division conducted their on-scene investigation of the crash.