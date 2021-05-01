NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motor vehicle in Lehigh County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Fairview and Clearview Roads in North Whitehall Township.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports 83-year-old Ethel Haas of Allentown was pronounced dead just after 11:00 p.m. 

The Coroner says that Haas was hit by a vehicle in front of 2525 Clearview Road in Coplay, North Whitehall Township. 

Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 3rd. 

This story is still developing. Stick with 69 News for updates.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.