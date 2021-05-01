NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motor vehicle in Lehigh County.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Fairview and Clearview Roads in North Whitehall Township.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office reports 83-year-old Ethel Haas of Allentown was pronounced dead just after 11:00 p.m.
The Coroner says that Haas was hit by a vehicle in front of 2525 Clearview Road in Coplay, North Whitehall Township.
Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 3rd.
This story is still developing. Stick with 69 News for updates.