SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in South Whitehall Township, authorities said.
It happened Thursday night in the 1600 block of Cedar Crest Boulevard, near the Applebee's and Crest Plaza Shopping Center.
The Lehigh County coroner's office was called to the scene shortly after the crash was reported, according to a deputy coroner.
South Whitehall police closed Cedar Crest for an extended period of time Thursday night while authorities investigated.
Police have not released any information about what happened.