SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in South Whitehall Township, authorities said.

It happened Thursday night in the 1600 block of Cedar Crest Boulevard, near the Applebee's and Crest Plaza Shopping Center.

The Lehigh County coroner's office was called to the scene shortly after the crash was reported, according to a deputy coroner.

South Whitehall police closed Cedar Crest for an extended period of time Thursday night while authorities investigated.

Police have not released any information about what happened.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.