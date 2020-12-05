LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- A person has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Route 22 in South Whitehall Township early Saturday morning, according to police.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 4:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just before mile marker 316.9, near the exit ramp for Route 309.
Police said a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the left land at a high rate of speed, attempting to pass a tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane.
After passing the tractor trailer, the Elantra began to spin, ultimately striking the driver's side fuel tank of the freightliner and coming to a stop on the dashed lines separating the left and right lanes, police said.
The Elantra had no emergency equipment or lighting equipment on after the collision.
According to police, the juvenile operator of the Elantra got out of the vehicle and was standing in the left travel lane as a second tractor trailer approached the location in the right lane.
The second tractor-trailer swerved to the left to avoid striking the disabled Elantra, and hit the juvenile operator of the Elantra in the left lane, police said.
A third tractor-trailer approached the scene in the right lane and attempted to swerve to avoid striking the Elantra, ultimately hitting the Elantra before striking the original tractor-trailer, which was pulled over on the left shoulder.
The juvenile operator of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Route 22 eastbound was closed for several hours and has since reopened.