LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. -- A person has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp. early Saturday morning, according to police.
Authorities say the incident occurred at around 4:45 a.m. eastbound before mile marker 316.9.
The collision happened as a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the left land at a high rate of speed, attempting to pass a freightliner CMV/tractor trailer combo traveling in the right lane.
After passing the tractor trailer, the Elantra began to spin, ultimately striking the driver's side fuel tank of the freightliner and coming to a stop on the dashed lines separating the left and right lanes, police say.
The Elantra had no emergency equipment or lighting equipment on after the collision.
According to police, the unidentified juvenile operator of the Elantra got out of the vehicle and was standing in the left travel lane as a second tractor trailer approached the location in the right lane.
The Peterbilt tractor trailer combo swerved to the left to avoid striking the disabled Elantra, and struck the juvenile operator of the Elantra in the left lane, police say.
This Peterbilt CMV came to a stop after impact on the left shoulder.
A third tractor trailer/frieghtliner approached the scene in the right lane and attempted to swerve to avoid striking the Elantra, ultimately striking the Elantra before striking the Peterbilt tractor trailer on the left shoulder.
The juvenile operator of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Route 22 eastbound is currently closed at the scene with traffic being rerouted onto Tilghman Street.