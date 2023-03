BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The man was hit shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Easton Avenue and Beech Street, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to survive.

The involved vehicle stopped at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The driver was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.