ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after a pedestrian was hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian to the rear of 555 Union Boulevard around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. There are currently no road closures that would impact traffic at this time.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Allentown Police Traffic division at 610-437-7732, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.