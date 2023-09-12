HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley International Airport has a colorful new way to "Welcome" travelers. They will see a newly painted mural as they walk through the tunnel between the parking lot and the terminal.

"You never want to let institutional spaces feel too institutional," said special guest during the mural unveiling, J. William Reynolds, the Mayor of Bethlehem.

The piece is called "Welcome" and it greets visitors with a youthful smile front and center.

"Coming through this area, this tunnel, we just want it to be a warm feeling," said muralist Matt Halm.

Halm has the hands behind the paint strokes. His vision came to life in the tunnel between the parking lot and the terminal.

The final brush strokes, however, were given to airport VIP's and the Mayor of Bethlehem.

"Art is what gives us the vibe, it's what gives us the feeling of vibrancy," continued Mayor Reynolds. "Just being able to put a couple of strokes here as part of this mural today has just been fantastic."

Each section of the mural has meaning and purpose highlighting the past. A stamp marks the first airmail route in the 1930s and a luggage bag is a nod to destinations like Nashville, Atlanta and Denver.

"These are all cities that we've served at one point in time, whether currently, or in the past as a nonstop destination," explained Thomas Stoudt, executive director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

The mural is a showcase of Lehigh Valley history that Hahn plans to expand. He hopes to finish the tunnel entirely by next year.