UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Some local kids are getting in one last party for the summer before school starts.

Pediatric cancer patients and their families were out at Grange Park in Upper Macungie Township Tuesday.

They're taking part in the End-of-Summer Bash put on by the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

But for those like Jennifer Kresge, who lost her 4-year-old daughter to cancer, an event like this helps provide emotional support.

"It's a way for us to honor those that are still fighting, and their sister at the same time, and it reminds us that she may not be here with us but she's not forgotten either," Kresge said.

More than 30 families signed up for the event.

The kids also get to take home backpacks and school supplies for the new school year.