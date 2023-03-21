WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County pediatrician stands accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

Dr. Moshe Markowitz, 47, allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the child over a social media app. He's charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony.

He was charged in New Jersey and arrested March 14.

Markowitz had an office in Whitehall Township and was employed by Lehigh Valley Health Network. LVHN says it cut ties with Markowitz last week, as soon as it learned of the charges.

His medical license is suspended by the state.