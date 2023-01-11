Now that the holidays are over, some are looking ahead to spring.

This year, the Easter bunny has some new Peeps flavors to fill up Easter baskets.

Peeps is putting a spin on its marshmallow chick pop by joining forces with Mike and Ike.

The new pop will have four different flavored chicks to try.

Peeps is also partnering with Dr. Pepper for a marshmallow treat that's brand new this year. That's only available at Walmart.

There will also be a new kettle corn flavor that you can only get at the Kroger family of stores.